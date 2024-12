Updated on: December 28, 2024 15:07 IST

Super 100: Manmohan Singh's mortal remains consigned to flames with full state honours as India bids adieu to ex-PM

The mortal remains of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were cremated at Nigam Bodh Ghat. Manmohan Singh's elder daughter lit the funeral pyre. With this, the mortal remains of former PM Manmohan Singh merged into the five elements.