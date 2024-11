Updated on: November 29, 2024 9:43 IST

Super 100: Major accident during Mashal Rally in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, more than 50 people got burnt

A major accident took place during a torch march against terrorism in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh... More than 30 people were burnt in the fire... During the march in Bombay Bazaar, the torches suddenly caught fire,,, many women are among the injured... The injured are being treated in the district hosp