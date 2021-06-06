Sunday, June 06, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Super 100: Dilip Kumar Admitted to Mumbai Hospital after complaining of breathlessness

News Videos

Super 100: Dilip Kumar Admitted to Mumbai Hospital after complaining of breathlessness

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to Mumbai’s Khar Hinduja hospital on Sunday due to breathlessness. The 98-year-old actor is being monitored by doctors there.
Super 100 News 100 Dilip Kumar Covid 19 Top News

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X