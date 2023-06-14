Updated on: June 14, 2023 12:56 IST

Super 100: Biparjoy Cyclone Update | PM Modi | Jack Dorsey | Twitter | Kamalnath | June 14, 2023

Heavy rain alert in Kutch, Dwarka, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagadh and Morbi districts of Gujarat… Light to moderate rain likely in North Gujarat and South Rajasthan on June 16