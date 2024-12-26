Thursday, December 26, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Super 100: Allu Arjun's uncle Chiranjeevi, father Allu Aravind to meet CM Revanth Reddy today

News Videos

Updated on: December 26, 2024 9:55 IST

Super 100: Allu Arjun's uncle Chiranjeevi, father Allu Aravind to meet CM Revanth Reddy today

Efforts to reach an agreement between Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and CM Revanth Reddy are in full swing... Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind and uncle Chiranjeevi will meet CM Revanth today.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Sports

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Advertisement

Recommended Video

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement