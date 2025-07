Super 100: A lot has changed from 1st July...what is cheaper..what is expensive? Train travel will be expensive from today, in second class ordinary you will have to pay 5 rupees more for a distance of 501 to 1500 km, in AC travelling will be 2 paise per km more expensive, reservation charts will be ready 8 hours before today, for Tatkal tickets it is necessary to link IRCTC acc