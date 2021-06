Super 100: 213 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, lowest in over 3 months

Delhi on Saturday reported 213 new coronavirus cases, the lowest in over three months. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.30 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 24,800. As many as 28 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.30 percent.