Tuesday, November 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Sunni Waqf Board decides not to file review petition in Ayodhya case

News Videos

Sunni Waqf Board decides not to file review petition in Ayodhya case

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 26, 2019 15:31 IST ]

Sunni Waqf Board decides not to file review petition in Ayodhya case

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoMaharashtra Floor Test: Both the alliance confident of proving their majority in the House tomorrow Next VideoBubbles of methane freeze at northeast China lake, attracts visitors  