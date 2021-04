Sukma encounter: CM Yogi announces ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakhs for family of Head Constable Raj Kumar Yadav

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath has announced ex-gratia amount of Rs 50 lakhs for family of Head Constable Raj Kumar Yadav, who lost his life in Naxal attack at Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh.