Updated on: December 04, 2024 15:16 IST

Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked: Man opens fire at Akali Dal leader at entrance of Golden Temple

In a shocking development, a man opened fire at Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The person was overpowered by people present on the spot and nabbed.