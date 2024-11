Updated on: November 27, 2024 14:43 IST

Sukanta Majumdar slams Hindu priest's arrest in Bangladesh, demands his immediate release

Slamming the arrest of former priest of ISKCON Bangladesh Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari by Dhaka Police, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on November 27 said that he was arrested under false allegation, and demanded his immediate release.