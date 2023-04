Updated on: April 28, 2023 23:25 IST

Sudhanshu Trivedi On Kejriwal: CM Kejriwal's mask off the revelation of luxurious bungalow

BJP's national spokesperson Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi took a dig at CM Kejriwal's house- 'He used to say that he will live in a two-room house... Look at the condition of your world, what has happened God, how much man has changed.