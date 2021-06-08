Tuesday, June 08, 2021
     
  Students in PoK protest as government announces exams amid Covid-19 surge

Students in PoK protest as government announces exams amid Covid-19 surge

Students in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) are angry over the government's call of conducting exams for them amid a raging fresh wave of Coronavirus.
Muzaffarabad Students Pakistan Occupied Kashmir Online Classes COVID Pandemic

