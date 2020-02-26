Wednesday, February 26, 2020
     
  5. Students appear for CBSE board exams in South Delhi, parents worried over North East situation

While board exams centres remained closed in Northeast Delhi after CBSE postponement due to tensed situation, 'well-prepared' students of class 10th appeared for exam in South Delhi on February 26.

