Updated on: March 31, 2023 15:11 IST

Stone pelting took place even today in Sambhaji Nagar, People pelting stones were caught on

A big conspiracy was hatched in the country on Ram Navami. The Shobha Yatra from Gujarat to Maharashtra was targeted with only one agenda: to spread riots on the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram. Who threw the stones? Where did the stone pelting come from?