Updated on: November 26, 2021 11:40 IST

Stir will continue till farmers' demands are met: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

The farmers' agitation will continue till their demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP, are fulfilled and also until the Centre holds parleys with them, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said. BKU national spokesperson said they (BJP government) announced repealing of the three farm laws, but it will not solve the issues. There are several issues of farmers that need to be resolved. "The farmers' protest will continue till the central government resumes talks on their demands, including Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee law," Tikait said.