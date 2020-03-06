Friday, March 06, 2020
     
Steps are taken in interest of depositors, bank and economy: FM Sitharaman on Yes Bank crisis

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reacted over Yes Bank crisis, saying that the steps that are taken are in the interest of the depositors, the troubled lender and the economy.

