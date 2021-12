Updated on: December 14, 2021 8:20 IST

Srinagar: Search operation being conducted to to track down assailants of bus attack

At least 2 jawans were reported dead and 12 were injured after militants fired upon an armed police bus on road at outskirts of Srinagar which goes towards zevan police headquarters on Monday. Officials said that one ASI and a Selection Grade Constable were among the jawans who were martyred in the attack.