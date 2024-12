Updated on: December 24, 2024 13:30 IST

Sports Wrap: Manu Bhaker missing from Khel Ratna nominations, Sports Ministry replies

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli has given his first reaction from hospital after being admitted late on Saturday night last week. Australia have confirmed the debut of Sam Konstas, the 19-year-old opener for the fourth Test match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).