Updated on: December 29, 2024 13:51 IST

Sports Wrap: Bumrah Becomes Fastest Indian Pacer to 200 Test Wickets

Bumrah Becomes Fastest Indian Pacer to 200 Test Wickets, Surpassing Kapil Dev. Hashmatullah Shahidi Scores Century Against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo Test. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.