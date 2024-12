Updated on: December 30, 2024 14:35 IST

Sports Wrap: Australia beats India by 184 Runs, leads 2-1 in series

Australia beat India by 184 runs, leading 2-1 in the series. Rohit Sharma downplayed controversy over Jaiswal's dismissal at MCG. Jasprit Bumrah became the first Asian bowler with 4 five-wicket hauls in SENA countries. Watch Sports Wrap to get the latest sports headlines of the day.