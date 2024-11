Updated on: November 21, 2024 15:14 IST

Sports Wrap: Abu Dhabi T10 league kicks off in style

The 2024 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League kicks off on Thursday, November 21 with Team Abu Dhabi taking on Ajman Jolts in the opener. Two new teams have been added to now what is a 10-side competition featuring 40 matches. Watch to know more!