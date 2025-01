Updated on: January 05, 2025 18:32 IST

PM Modi at the Parivartan Yatra said, "AAP has failed, only BJP can develop Delhi". India told China that Upstream actions must not affect downstream nations. Rahul Gandhi advocated more government investment in quality education, not privatization. Watch this and much more on Speed News Today.