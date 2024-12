Updated on: December 31, 2024 18:06 IST

Speed News: Kejriwal visits Hanuman temple to launch 'Pujari-Granthi Samman Yojana'

Kejriwal visited Hanuman Temple and launched the registration for 'Pujari-Granthi Samman Yojana'. Railways to run 3,000 special trains for Mahakumbh 2025. Moreover, Security was heightened in Delhi due to New Year Celebrations. Watch this and much more on Speed News today.