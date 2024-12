Updated on: December 08, 2024 18:39 IST

Speed News: Farmers begin 'Dilli Chalo' march, Police shells tear gas at Shambhu border

Farmers begin the 'Dilli Chalo' march, and Haryana Police shells tear gas at the Shambhu border. On the other hand, Syria civil war: President Bashar Al-Assad flees country as rebels enter Damascus. All of this and much more in today's speed news.