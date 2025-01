Updated on: January 10, 2025 19:14 IST

Speed News: BJP protests, break barricades at Kejriwal's residence

BJP protested at Kejriwal's residence, breaking barricades during the Purvanchal Samman March. India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh will celebrate IMD's 150th anniversary at the 'Undivided India' event. BJP's Poonawalla accused AAP of insulting Purvanchalis to protect Rohingyas in Delhi.