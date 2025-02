Updated on: February 09, 2025 16:48 IST

Speed News: Atishi Resigns As Delhi CM After AAP's Loss, LG Saxena Dissolves Assembly

Atishi resigned as the Chief Minister after AAP's defeat and LG Vinay Saxena dissolved the assembly. Further, BJP MLA Mohan Bisht announced that 'Mustafabad's name will be changed to Shiv Vihar or Shivpuri'.