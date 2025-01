Updated on: January 13, 2025 18:34 IST

Delhi Election: Atishi, CM and AAP leader, failed to file her nomination today due to delay. 60 lakh pilgrims took holy dip at Mahakumbh 2025, in foggy, cold Sangam. PM Modi opened 6.4 km Z-Morh tunnel in Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir region. Watch Speed News to get much more updates of the day.