Updated on: July 10, 2024 23:24 IST

Special Report: Vote of Dalits and Backward Classes...What report does Yogi have?

Assembly by-elections on 10 seats in UP Karhal, Kundarki, Milkipur, Katehari, Sisamau Elections will be held in Phulpur, Khair, Ghaziabad, Mirapur, Majhwan. SP on 5 seats, BJP on 3 in 2022 RLD won on 1 seat, Nishad Party won on 1 seat. All eyes on Milkipur seat of Ayodhya