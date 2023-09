Updated on: September 10, 2023 23:08 IST

Special Report: UK PM Rishi Sunak visits Delhi's Akshardham temple amid tight security

Special Report: Amidst the noise of G-20 in Delhi, a Sanatani PM reached the temple early in the morning in search of solace. Yes, Britain's first Indian-origin Hindu Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was at Akshardham temple with his wife today.