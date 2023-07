Updated on: July 03, 2023 23:19 IST

Special Report: One Nation, One Law..Who is worried about UCC ?

The Law Ministry's Parliamentary Committee on Uniform Civil Code held its first meeting today. The 31 member committee discussed the draft of UCC. what else happened in the meeting..? Which party's member said yes on UCC and who asked for a copy of the draft. PM Modi talks about one nation, one law.