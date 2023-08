Updated on: August 27, 2023 23:48 IST

Special Report: ISRO chief gives update on Chandrayaan-3, Gaganyaan; explains why he goes to temples

Special Report: Chandrayaan has reached the moon, there it is also doing its work, sending new information. India's moon mission is being named all over the world, but the secret of Chandrayaan's success is only science, there is also the power of spirituality behind it.