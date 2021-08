Published on: August 12, 2021 13:06 IST

Special food squads inspect retail shops in Kerala ahead of Onam

Ahead of the Onam festival, special food squads inspected retail shops in the Thiruvananthapuram on Aug 11.Onam is a harvest festival celebrated by Malayalees. In 2021, the Onam festival starts on August 12 and will end on August 23.