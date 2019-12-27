Friday, December 27, 2019
     
  5. Southeast Delhi DCP turns Santa Claus for kids, celebrates Christmas in Jamia Nagar

Southeast Delhi DCP turns Santa Claus for kids, celebrates Christmas in Jamia Nagar

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 27, 2019 7:23 IST ]
Southeast Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal dressed up as Santa Claus and celebrated Christmas with the underprivileged kids in the Jamia Nagar.
