Updated on: October 18, 2024 13:54 IST

South Africa knock Australia out of the Women's T20 World Cup | 18 Oct | Sports Wrap

New Zealand hit India with a truck skittling them out for a paltry 46 in the first innings in the Bengaluru Test in overcast conditions. Only two Indian batters got into double digits while New Zealand got a lead of 134 runs on the second day itself.