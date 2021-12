Updated on: December 08, 2021 12:57 IST

Sonia Gandhi holds meeting with Congress MPs, says - Modi government insensitive towards farmers

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday lashed out at the Modi government over farmers issues and accused it of being 'insensitive' towards farmers and common people of the country. Speaking at the Parliamentary Party meeting, Sonia asked the MPs to honour the sacrifice of farmers who died during the year-long protests against three farm laws.