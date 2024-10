Updated on: October 22, 2024 10:30 IST

Sonam Wangchuk Ends 16-day Hunger Strike, Says Home Ministry Willing to Address Demands

Sonam Wangchuk ended his 16-day hunger strike on October 21. After ending his hunger strike, Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk expressed gratitude to the people who supported the strike and expressed hope that positive talks would continue.