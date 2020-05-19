Tuesday, May 19, 2020
     
  5. Soldier injured in Srinagar encounter, operation underway

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Nawakadal area of Srinagar on May 18. The operation was launched on a credible police input last night in Kanemazar.

