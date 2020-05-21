Thursday, May 21, 2020
     
  Social organisations provide food, footwear to migrant workers at Delhi-Ghazipur Border

News Videos

Social organisations provide food, footwear to migrant workers at Delhi-Ghazipur Border

To help migrant workers, some NGOs and people from the Muslim community distributed foods to them at Delhi-Ghazipur Border.

