Snowfall In Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 13, 2019 7:10 IST ]

Tourist spots in Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh received heavy snowfall. Srinagar, Narkanda,Dalhousie, Manali, Kedarnath and Kullu have been covered with white layer of snow.

