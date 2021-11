Updated on: November 30, 2021 7:20 IST

SKU calls emergency meeting on December 1 after Farm Laws Repeal Bill passed in Parliament

Farm Laws Repeal Bill cleared both houses of Parliament on November 29. Sanyukt Kisan Morcha has called an emergency meeting on December 1 for the same. 32 farm unions from Punjab will be also meeting on the same day and it is being speculated that further agenda on the end of the ongoing protests will be discussed.