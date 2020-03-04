Thursday, March 05, 2020
     
  5. Sindhis stage protest at UN against persecution of minorities in Pakistan

Sindhis stage protest at UN against persecution of minorities in Pakistan

World Sindhi Congress held a demonstration in front of the United Nations in Geneva to raise the issue of persecution of minorities, especially the Hindus, in Sindh province of Pakistan.

