Updated on: October 09, 2024 16:07 IST

Silguri Puja Committee displays posters seeking justice for RG Kar victim, in their pandal

The Agragami Sangha Puja Committee in Siliguri has displayed posters in its Durga Puja pandal to convey their protest against the RG Kar incident. The organisers say that it is their way to seek justice for the female medic who was raped and murdered in the RG Kar hospital in Kolkata in August.