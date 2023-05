Updated on: May 18, 2023 10:19 IST

Siddaramaiah Vs Dk Shivakumar: Today the claim of the governor to form the government will be presented

The suspense is over on the CM of Karnataka. After four consecutive days of tussle, the Congress has once again reposed faith in Siddaramaiah. If Siddaramaiah will be the CM of Karnataka, Congress Karnataka President DK Shivakumar will be made the Deputy CM.