December 24, 2022

SIA seizes the house of late separatist leader Geelani, said to be connected to Jamat-e-Islami

J&K State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday seized a house in the Barzulla area which was registered in the name of late separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. According to the officials, the property was believed to have been purchased in the late 1990s by Jamat-e-Islami.