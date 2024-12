Updated on: December 24, 2024 8:55 IST

Shyam Benegal Passes Away at the Age of 90, Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Condoles Loss of Filmmaker

Veteran filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Shyam Benegal passed away at the age of 90. The director took his last breath on December 23 at 6:38 pm in Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai Central.