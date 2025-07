Shubhanshu Shukla Set To Return: What Happens When Astronauts Come Back To Earth From Space? Shubhanshu Shukla along with three other Axiom-4 crew mates will return to Earth after an 18-day stay aboard the International Space Station. Once on Earth, the four astronauts, including Shukla are expected to spend seven days in rehabilitation as they adjust back to life on Earth.