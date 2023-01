Updated on: January 25, 2023 23:28 IST

Shreya Bhattacharya won Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar in Sports Category

Shreya got award in art and culture Tabla player Shreya Shreya holds the record of playing tabla for the longest time in the name of 'India Book of Records' The atmosphere of Shreya's house is musical Shreya started playing tabla from the age of three.