Tuesday, September 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Shivraj Singh targets Kamal Nath govt on power tariff hike, burns electricity bills in Sehore

News Videos

Shivraj Singh targets Kamal Nath govt on power tariff hike, burns electricity bills in Sehore

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 24, 2019 14:02 IST ]

Shivraj Singh targets Kamal Nath govt on power tariff hike, burns electricity bills in Sehore

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoForces on high alert along LoC as 500 militants wait to infiltrate into Kashmir Next VideoDopahar 10 | September 24, 2019  