Updated on: September 10, 2024 18:57 IST

Shivraj Singh Chouhan accuses Rahul Gandhi of 'Tarnishing country's image'

On Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's statements in US, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed Rahul Gandhi and said that Maligning the image of the country is equivalent to Deshdroh. On the other hand PM Modi chairs the first Board meeting of Anusandhan National Research Foundation.